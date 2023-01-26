Notable Thursday Option Activity: APLS, HUM, MMM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS), where a total volume of 8,411 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 841,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.4% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 7,370 contracts, representing approximately 737,000 underlying shares or approximately 81.1% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 909,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,500 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 26,292 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 80.6% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 3,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 394,400 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
