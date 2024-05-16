Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, RH, LSTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 372,354 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 37.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 49,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 4,605 contracts, representing approximately 460,500 underlying shares or approximately 78.6% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 585,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,600 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

And Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR) saw options trading volume of 2,254 contracts, representing approximately 225,400 underlying shares or approximately 77.3% of LSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 291,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of LSTR. Below is a chart showing LSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, RH options, or LSTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.