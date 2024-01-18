Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, MPC, NKE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 287,060 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 28.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 42.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 22,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 14,889 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,500 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 59,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $109 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 673,700 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:

