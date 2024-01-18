Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, MPC, NKE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 287,060 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 28.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 42.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 22,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 14,889 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,500 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 59,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $109 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 673,700 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, MPC options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ONCY Options Chain
TWLO Average Annual Return
VREX shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.