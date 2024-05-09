Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, GWW, APA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 641,645 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 64.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 140.8% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024 , with 77,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) saw options trading volume of 3,748 contracts, representing approximately 374,800 underlying shares or approximately 139.5% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 268,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $740 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,000 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:

And APA Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 55,463 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 85.1% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 26,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

