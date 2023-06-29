Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMD, FDX, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 371,485 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 37.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 30,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:
FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 13,105 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 2,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 8,103 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 810,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,900 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMD options, FDX options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EUCR
VDTH Options Chain
Institutional Holders of IDCC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.