Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMD, FDX, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 371,485 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 37.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 30,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 13,105 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 2,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 8,103 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 810,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,900 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

