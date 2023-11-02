Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMBA, TMO, HOOD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total volume of 2,941 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 294,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.1% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 425,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,300 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) saw options trading volume of 14,804 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,500 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 33,994 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 7,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 759,000 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

