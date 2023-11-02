Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMBA, TMO, HOOD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total volume of 2,941 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 294,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.1% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 425,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,300 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) saw options trading volume of 14,804 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,500 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:
And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 33,994 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 7,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 759,000 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMBA options, TMO options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Application Software Dividend Stocks
Funds Holding UNTD
BSFC shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.