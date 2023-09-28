Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMAT, YOU, ETNB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), where a total volume of 27,023 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $138 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 2,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,400 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:

Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU) options are showing a volume of 5,257 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 525,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of YOU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.30 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,400 underlying shares of YOU. Below is a chart showing YOU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.30 strike highlighted in orange:

And 89bio Inc (Symbol: ETNB) saw options trading volume of 5,268 contracts, representing approximately 526,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of ETNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,600 underlying shares of ETNB. Below is a chart showing ETNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMAT options, YOU options, or ETNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

