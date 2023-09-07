Notable Thursday Option Activity: AM, MTCH, JBSS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM), where a total volume of 9,807 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 980,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.9% of AM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,300 underlying shares of AM. Below is a chart showing AM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) options are showing a volume of 18,823 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45.50 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 4,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,800 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sanfilippo (John B) & Son Inc (Symbol: JBSS) saw options trading volume of 370 contracts, representing approximately 37,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of JBSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $143.80 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,400 underlying shares of JBSS. Below is a chart showing JBSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143.80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AM options, MTCH options, or JBSS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.