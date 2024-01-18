Notable Thursday Option Activity: AKAM, TXT, DAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM), where a total of 6,250 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 625,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.4% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,700 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT) options are showing a volume of 6,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 618,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of TXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,900 underlying shares of TXT. Below is a chart showing TXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 69,679 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 629,800 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
