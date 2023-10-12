Notable Thursday Option Activity: AI, XPEL, SLM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total volume of 39,985 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.4% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 2,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,400 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

XPEL Inc (Symbol: XPEL) saw options trading volume of 835 contracts, representing approximately 83,500 underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of XPEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 142,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of XPEL. Below is a chart showing XPEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM) options are showing a volume of 10,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of SLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 10,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SLM. Below is a chart showing SLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AI options, XPEL options, or SLM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.