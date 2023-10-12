Notable Thursday Option Activity: AI, XPEL, SLM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total volume of 39,985 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.4% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 2,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,400 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
XPEL Inc (Symbol: XPEL) saw options trading volume of 835 contracts, representing approximately 83,500 underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of XPEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 142,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of XPEL. Below is a chart showing XPEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM) options are showing a volume of 10,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of SLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 10,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SLM. Below is a chart showing SLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AI options, XPEL options, or SLM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Warren Buffett Technology Stocks
Institutional Holders of MACC
Funds Holding Hilton Worldwide Holdings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.