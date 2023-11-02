Notable Thursday Option Activity: AFRM, TMUS, ZM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total of 115,292 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.8% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 10,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 44,918 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 94.4% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 11,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 23,246 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.4% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, TMUS options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.