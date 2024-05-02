News & Insights

Markets
AFRM

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AFRM, HSY, PLTR

May 02, 2024 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total of 24,743 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 1,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,900 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) saw options trading volume of 8,123 contracts, representing approximately 812,300 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,500 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 165,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 15,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, HSY options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CCZ Historical Stock Prices
 United Rentals shares outstanding history
 TLB Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AFRM
HSY
PLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.