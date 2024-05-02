Notable Thursday Option Activity: AFRM, HSY, PLTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total of 24,743 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024 , with 1,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,900 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) saw options trading volume of 8,123 contracts, representing approximately 812,300 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,500 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 165,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 15,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, HSY options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.