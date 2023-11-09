Notable Thursday Option Activity: AFRM, DUOL, RILY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total of 203,346 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 151.2% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 954,300 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) options are showing a volume of 9,339 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 933,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136.1% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 686,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,700 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) options are showing a volume of 6,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 665,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.4% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 510,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,700 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

