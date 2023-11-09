News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AFRM, DUOL, RILY

November 09, 2023 — 04:24 pm EST

November 09, 2023 — 04:24 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total of 203,346 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 151.2% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 954,300 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) options are showing a volume of 9,339 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 933,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136.1% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 686,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,700 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) options are showing a volume of 6,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 665,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.4% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 510,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,700 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, DUOL options, or RILY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
