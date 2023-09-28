News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ACN, PAYC, ULTA

September 28, 2023 — 02:11 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), where a total of 13,058 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.5% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,700 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) saw options trading volume of 2,981 contracts, representing approximately 298,100 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 470,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,100 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 4,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 425,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 703,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,100 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Tags

Stocks mentioned

ACN
PAYC
ULTA

