Notable Thursday Option Activity: ACN, PAYC, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), where a total of 13,058 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.5% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,700 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) saw options trading volume of 2,981 contracts, representing approximately 298,100 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 470,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,100 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 4,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 425,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 703,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,100 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ACN options, PAYC options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding GANX
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ZSPH
QADB Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.