Notable Thursday Option Activity: ACI, TTD, PLD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI), where a total of 23,795 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.7% of ACI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 8,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 894,700 underlying shares of ACI. Below is a chart showing ACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 42,896 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 95.7% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,800 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD) saw options trading volume of 37,098 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 95.6% of PLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 8,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,700 underlying shares of PLD. Below is a chart showing PLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ACI options, TTD options, or PLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
