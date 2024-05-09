News & Insights

Markets
ABNB

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABNB, UPST, NNOX

May 09, 2024 — 03:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total of 131,219 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 362.6% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 6,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 672,800 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 100,820 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 228.3% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 4,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,300 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Symbol: NNOX) saw options trading volume of 15,666 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 174.4% of NNOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 898,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,800 underlying shares of NNOX. Below is a chart showing NNOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, UPST options, or NNOX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding STXS
 Institutional Holders of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC
 Institutional Holders of TGIF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABNB
UPST
NNOX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.