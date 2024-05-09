Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABNB, UPST, NNOX

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 100,820 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 228.3% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 4,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,300 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Symbol: NNOX) saw options trading volume of 15,666 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 174.4% of NNOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 898,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,800 underlying shares of NNOX. Below is a chart showing NNOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
