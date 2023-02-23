Notable Thursday Option Activity: AAL, AMD, JNJ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total of 146,578 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.8% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 49,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 343,389 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 34.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 60.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 23,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 46,310 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 3,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,700 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAL options, AMD options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

