Notable Thursday Option Activity: AA, CIEN, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), where a total of 20,941 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.5% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,000 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN) saw options trading volume of 5,376 contracts, representing approximately 537,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,600 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 26,547 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike put option expiring December 08, 2023, with 2,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,200 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:
