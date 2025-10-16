Notable Thursday Option Activity: SNOW, GME, BHF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 69,673 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 152.4% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 11,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 106,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 8,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 823,200 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) saw options trading volume of 19,355 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 114.9% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 476,700 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, GME options, or BHF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

