Notable Thursday Option Activity: SNOW, GME, BHF

October 16, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 69,673 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 152.4% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 11,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 106,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 8,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 823,200 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) saw options trading volume of 19,355 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 114.9% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 476,700 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
