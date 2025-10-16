Notable Thursday Option Activity: SNOW, GME, BHF

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 106,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 8,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 823,200 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) saw options trading volume of 19,355 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 114.9% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 476,700 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, GME options, or BHF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: CEF Channel
Funds Holding EU
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PDBA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.