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RARE

Notable Thursday Option Activity: RARE, TRTX, FIVN

July 23, 2026 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: RARE), where a total volume of 20,859 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.8% of RARE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 7,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,000 underlying shares of RARE. Below is a chart showing RARE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX) saw options trading volume of 5,006 contracts, representing approximately 500,600 underlying shares or approximately 69.5% of TRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 720,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 5,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,600 underlying shares of TRTX. Below is a chart showing TRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) options are showing a volume of 13,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 5,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,800 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RARE options, TRTX options, or FIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further RARE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

RARE
TRTX
FIVN

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