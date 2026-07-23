Notable Thursday Option Activity: RARE, TRTX, FIVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: RARE), where a total volume of 20,859 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.8% of RARE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026 , with 7,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,000 underlying shares of RARE. Below is a chart showing RARE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX) saw options trading volume of 5,006 contracts, representing approximately 500,600 underlying shares or approximately 69.5% of TRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 720,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 5,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,600 underlying shares of TRTX. Below is a chart showing TRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) options are showing a volume of 13,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 5,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,800 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RARE options, TRTX options, or FIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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