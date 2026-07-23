Notable Thursday Option Activity: PLTR, CLF, HRI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 324,741 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 32.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.5% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 41.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026 , with 19,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 145,827 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.1% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 21,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI) options are showing a volume of 3,833 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 383,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.2% of HRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 546,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,100 underlying shares of HRI. Below is a chart showing HRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, CLF options, or HRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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