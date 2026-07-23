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Notable Thursday Option Activity: PLTR, CLF, HRI

July 23, 2026 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 324,741 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 32.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.5% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 41.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 19,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 145,827 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.1% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 21,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI) options are showing a volume of 3,833 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 383,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.2% of HRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 546,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,100 underlying shares of HRI. Below is a chart showing HRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, CLF options, or HRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further PLTR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

PLTR
CLF
HRI

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