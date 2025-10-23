Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: LMND, OSCR, ZS

October 23, 2025 — 03:37 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 10,212 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,300 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) options are showing a volume of 81,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 4,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,600 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 5,611 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 561,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,800 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LMND options, OSCR options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
