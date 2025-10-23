Notable Thursday Option Activity: LMND, OSCR, ZS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 10,212 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 1,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,300 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) options are showing a volume of 81,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 4,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,600 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 5,611 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 561,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,800 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

