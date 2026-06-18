Markets
CRWD

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRWD, LLY, TGT

June 18, 2026 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 25,758 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.3% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,200 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 20,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1180 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,800 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 32,593 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 58.4% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 21,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, LLY options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further CRWD Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

CRWD
LLY
TGT

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