Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRWD, LLY, TGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 25,758 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.3% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,200 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 20,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1180 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,800 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 32,593 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 58.4% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 21,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, LLY options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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