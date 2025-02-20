News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CPRI, BROS, VTLE

February 20, 2025 — 03:20 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI), where a total of 19,908 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.3% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,000 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Dutch Bros Inc (Symbol: BROS) options are showing a volume of 17,559 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of BROS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 555,400 underlying shares of BROS. Below is a chart showing BROS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vital Energy, Inc (Symbol: VTLE) saw options trading volume of 3,838 contracts, representing approximately 383,800 underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of VTLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 683,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,400 underlying shares of VTLE. Below is a chart showing VTLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CPRI options, BROS options, or VTLE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

