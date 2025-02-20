Notable Thursday Option Activity: CPRI, BROS, VTLE

Dutch Bros Inc (Symbol: BROS) options are showing a volume of 17,559 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of BROS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 555,400 underlying shares of BROS. Below is a chart showing BROS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vital Energy, Inc (Symbol: VTLE) saw options trading volume of 3,838 contracts, representing approximately 383,800 underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of VTLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 683,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,400 underlying shares of VTLE. Below is a chart showing VTLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
