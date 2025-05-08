Notable Thursday Option Activity: COST, GOOGL, PLTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 28,511 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.8% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1020 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025 , with 2,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1020 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 419,851 contracts, representing approximately 42.0 million underlying shares or approximately 108.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 32,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 1.2 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 115.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.4% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 113.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 54,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, GOOGL options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

