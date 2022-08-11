Notable Thursday Option Activity: Z, NVDA, TGH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total of 49,904 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 135.4% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 850,000 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 694,242 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 69.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.9% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 71,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH) options are showing a volume of 4,224 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 422,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.2% of TGH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 337,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of TGH. Below is a chart showing TGH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

