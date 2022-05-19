Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: URI, AMD, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 4,421 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 442,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 960,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 1,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,300 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 533,404 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 53.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 123.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 77,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 85,887 contracts, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,800 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for URI options, AMD options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

