Notable Thursday Option Activity: LYFT, VIEW, TSP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total of 29,284 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.1% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring December 23, 2021, with 1,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,000 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

View Inc (Symbol: VIEW) saw options trading volume of 5,975 contracts, representing approximately 597,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of VIEW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,800 underlying shares of VIEW. Below is a chart showing VIEW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And TuSimple Holdings Inc (Symbol: TSP) saw options trading volume of 7,166 contracts, representing approximately 716,600 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of TSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,000 underlying shares of TSP. Below is a chart showing TSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Most Popular