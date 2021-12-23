Notable Thursday Option Activity: LYFT, VIEW, TSP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total of 29,284 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.1% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring December 23, 2021, with 1,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,000 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

View Inc (Symbol: VIEW) saw options trading volume of 5,975 contracts, representing approximately 597,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of VIEW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,800 underlying shares of VIEW. Below is a chart showing VIEW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And TuSimple Holdings Inc (Symbol: TSP) saw options trading volume of 7,166 contracts, representing approximately 716,600 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of TSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,000 underlying shares of TSP. Below is a chart showing TSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LYFT options, VIEW options, or TSP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

