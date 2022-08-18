Notable Thursday Option Activity: LRCX, AMPS, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 9,861 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 986,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.9% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,400 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Altus Power Inc (Symbol: AMPS) saw options trading volume of 2,978 contracts, representing approximately 297,800 underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of AMPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 510,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of AMPS. Below is a chart showing AMPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 480,617 contracts, representing approximately 48.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 85.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 52,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

