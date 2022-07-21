Notable Thursday Option Activity: GRMN, EA, UPST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN), where a total volume of 5,701 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 570,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.8% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,100 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 10,285 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $132 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 2,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,900 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 39,579 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 1,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,000 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

