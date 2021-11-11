Notable Thursday Option Activity: CELH, IAA, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), where a total volume of 8,881 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 888,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 772,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,600 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

IAA Inc (Symbol: IAA) options are showing a volume of 12,415 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.9% of IAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 6,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,800 underlying shares of IAA. Below is a chart showing IAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 630,465 contracts, representing approximately 63.0 million underlying shares or approximately 103.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 42,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CELH options, IAA options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

