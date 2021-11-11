Markets
CELH

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CELH, IAA, AMD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), where a total volume of 8,881 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 888,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 772,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,600 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

IAA Inc (Symbol: IAA) options are showing a volume of 12,415 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.9% of IAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 6,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,800 underlying shares of IAA. Below is a chart showing IAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 630,465 contracts, representing approximately 63.0 million underlying shares or approximately 103.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 42,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CELH options, IAA options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CELH IAA AMD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular