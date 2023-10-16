Notable Monday Option Activity: XOM, IGT, APA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 101,305 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 8,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 813,600 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) options are showing a volume of 4,727 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 472,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 942,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,600 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And APA Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 16,294 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,600 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

