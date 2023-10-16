Notable Monday Option Activity: XOM, IGT, APA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 101,305 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 8,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 813,600 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) options are showing a volume of 4,727 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 472,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 942,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,600 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
And APA Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 16,294 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,600 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XOM options, IGT options, or APA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: UNVR Insider Buying
Northern Trust Technical Analysis
RSF Next Dividend Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.