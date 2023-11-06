Notable Monday Option Activity: WMT, FRPT, COHR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 28,854 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 5,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,200 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) saw options trading volume of 3,216 contracts, representing approximately 321,600 underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 557,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,900 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coherent Corp (Symbol: COHR) saw options trading volume of 11,392 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,700 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

