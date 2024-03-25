Notable Monday Option Activity: WM, POST, UTHR

News & Insights

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM), where a total volume of 6,486 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 648,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.3% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,000 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Post Holdings Inc (Symbol: POST) saw options trading volume of 1,899 contracts, representing approximately 189,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of POST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 439,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of POST. Below is a chart showing POST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR) options are showing a volume of 1,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 196,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of UTHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 484,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,100 underlying shares of UTHR. Below is a chart showing UTHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

