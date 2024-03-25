Notable Monday Option Activity: WM, POST, UTHR

Post Holdings Inc (Symbol: POST) saw options trading volume of 1,899 contracts, representing approximately 189,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of POST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 439,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of POST. Below is a chart showing POST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR) options are showing a volume of 1,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 196,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of UTHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 484,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,100 underlying shares of UTHR. Below is a chart showing UTHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
