Notable Monday Option Activity: WEST, BX, RH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Westrock Coffee Co (Symbol: WEST), where a total volume of 1,169 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 116,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61% of WEST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 191,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,300 underlying shares of WEST. Below is a chart showing WEST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 19,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 6,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,100 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 3,355 contracts, representing approximately 335,500 underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 562,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

