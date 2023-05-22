Notable Monday Option Activity: WBA, AVAV, GES

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), where a total of 38,342 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.7% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 10,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) options are showing a volume of 688 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 68,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 121,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) options are showing a volume of 3,725 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 372,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 663,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,800 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

