Notable Monday Option Activity: UNIT, AGO, ABR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT), where a total volume of 12,279 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90% of UNIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,800 underlying shares of UNIT. Below is a chart showing UNIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO) options are showing a volume of 2,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 205,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.1% of AGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 253,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,100 underlying shares of AGO. Below is a chart showing AGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) saw options trading volume of 30,910 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 77.6% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 8,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 875,200 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
