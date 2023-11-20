Notable Monday Option Activity: UNH, RIOT, ADSK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 13,888 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $535 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $535 strike highlighted in orange:

Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 152,655 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 15,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 6,104 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 610,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,200 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, RIOT options, or ADSK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.