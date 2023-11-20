Notable Monday Option Activity: UNH, RIOT, ADSK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 13,888 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $535 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $535 strike highlighted in orange:
Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 152,655 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 15,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 6,104 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 610,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,200 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UNH options, RIOT options, or ADSK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of WLTW
Institutional Holders of HDAW
ETFs Holding RECN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.