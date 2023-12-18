Notable Monday Option Activity: UAL, LEN, APD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 39,918 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.5% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,100 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) options are showing a volume of 10,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,300 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) options are showing a volume of 6,680 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 668,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, LEN options, or APD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

