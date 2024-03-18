News & Insights

Markets
TTWO

Notable Monday Option Activity: TTWO, PEP, ORCL

March 18, 2024 — 02:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 12,763 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.2% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,900 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 42,122 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 65.8% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 3,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,800 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 72,567 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 5,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,300 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, PEP options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WRN
 RCAT Insider Buying
 ETFs Holding FDS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTWO
PEP
ORCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.