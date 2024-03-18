Notable Monday Option Activity: TTWO, PEP, ORCL

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 42,122 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 65.8% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 3,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,800 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 72,567 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 5,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,300 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:
