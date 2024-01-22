Notable Monday Option Activity: TTD, DOCU, LMND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total of 34,174 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.1% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,800 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 26,591 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.1% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,500 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 11,971 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 1,982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,200 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

