Notable Monday Option Activity: TTD, DOCU, LMND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total of 34,174 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.1% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,800 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 26,591 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.1% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,500 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 11,971 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 1,982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,200 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TTD options, DOCU options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: XME market cap history
SPFR shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of CCCR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.