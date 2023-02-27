Notable Monday Option Activity: TSLA, TMO, NCLH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 1.2 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 121.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.2% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 202.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 60,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) saw options trading volume of 7,704 contracts, representing approximately 770,400 underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,600 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 71,407 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 15,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, TMO options, or NCLH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

