Notable Monday Option Activity: TSLA, TMO, NCLH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 1.2 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 121.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.2% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 202.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 60,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) saw options trading volume of 7,704 contracts, representing approximately 770,400 underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,600 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 71,407 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 15,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, TMO options, or NCLH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Manufacturing Dividend Stock List
GPRK Stock Predictions
Institutional Holders of LMT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.