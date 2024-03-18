Notable Monday Option Activity: TSLA, LULU, WBD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.5 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 151.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 148.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 101.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024 , with 91,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 11,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring March 22, 2024, with 581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

And Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) saw options trading volume of 280,227 contracts, representing approximately 28.0 million underlying shares or approximately 80.4% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring March 28, 2024, with 144,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

