TSLA

Notable Monday Option Activity: TSLA, LULU, WBD

March 18, 2024 — 02:26 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.5 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 151.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 148.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 101.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 91,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 11,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring March 22, 2024, with 581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

And Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) saw options trading volume of 280,227 contracts, representing approximately 28.0 million underlying shares or approximately 80.4% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring March 28, 2024, with 144,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
