Notable Monday Option Activity: TMUS, MA, BOX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total of 20,286 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.7% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 7,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 711,200 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 11,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $447.50 strike put option expiring March 08, 2024, with 630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,000 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $447.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Box Inc (Symbol: BOX) saw options trading volume of 6,467 contracts, representing approximately 646,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TMUS options, MA options, or BOX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.