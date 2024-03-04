Notable Monday Option Activity: TMUS, MA, BOX

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 11,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $447.50 strike put option expiring March 08, 2024, with 630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,000 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $447.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Box Inc (Symbol: BOX) saw options trading volume of 6,467 contracts, representing approximately 646,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TMUS options, MA options, or BOX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
