Notable Monday Option Activity: TH, CELH, PPC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH), where a total volume of 37,732 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 783.3% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 481,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 16,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 46,233 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 376.2% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 3,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,700 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC) options are showing a volume of 38,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 373.5% of PPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 8,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 852,100 underlying shares of PPC. Below is a chart showing PPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TH options, CELH options, or PPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Stock market game
Funds Holding GILD
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TRFM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.