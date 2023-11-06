Notable Monday Option Activity: TH, CELH, PPC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH), where a total volume of 37,732 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 783.3% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 481,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 16,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 46,233 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 376.2% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 3,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,700 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC) options are showing a volume of 38,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 373.5% of PPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 8,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 852,100 underlying shares of PPC. Below is a chart showing PPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TH options, CELH options, or PPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

