Notable Monday Option Activity: STNG, JBL, BAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total volume of 9,296 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 929,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,000 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) options are showing a volume of 6,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 610,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,100 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 221,498 contracts, representing approximately 22.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 38,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

