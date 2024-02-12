Notable Monday Option Activity: STNG, JBL, BAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total volume of 9,296 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 929,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,000 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) options are showing a volume of 6,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 610,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,100 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 221,498 contracts, representing approximately 22.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 38,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STNG options, JBL options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: WBMD Price Target
Oracle 13F Filers
Institutional Holders of VRNA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.