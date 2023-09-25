Notable Monday Option Activity: SRCL, IRTC, ZS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Stericycle Inc. (Symbol: SRCL), where a total volume of 2,402 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 240,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.4% of SRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 485,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of SRCL. Below is a chart showing SRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC) options are showing a volume of 1,664 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 166,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of IRTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 337,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,500 underlying shares of IRTC. Below is a chart showing IRTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 9,858 contracts, representing approximately 985,800 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 1,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,800 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SRCL options, IRTC options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
