News & Insights

Markets
SQ

Notable Monday Option Activity: SQ, PINS, WBA

November 27, 2023 — 03:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total volume of 76,461 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 7,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,100 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 65,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 15,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 43,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 4,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,400 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SQ options, PINS options, or WBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MED Average Annual Return
 KNOL Insider Buying
 PAA Next Dividend Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SQ
PINS
WBA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.