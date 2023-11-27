Notable Monday Option Activity: SQ, PINS, WBA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total volume of 76,461 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 7,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,100 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 65,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 15,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 43,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 4,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,400 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

