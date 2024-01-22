Notable Monday Option Activity: SPOT, AFRM, SOFI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total volume of 12,235 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 1,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,500 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 122,030 contracts, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares or approximately 73.3% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 6,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 690,000 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 306,940 contracts, representing approximately 30.7 million underlying shares or approximately 73.2% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 25,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:
