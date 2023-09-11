Notable Monday Option Activity: SPLK, FUBO, RETA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total volume of 14,260 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.3% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,400 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO) saw options trading volume of 96,127 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 66.2% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 15,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA) saw options trading volume of 4,161 contracts, representing approximately 416,100 underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 645,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

