Notable Monday Option Activity: SPLK, FUBO, RETA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total volume of 14,260 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.3% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,400 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO) saw options trading volume of 96,127 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 66.2% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 15,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
And Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA) saw options trading volume of 4,161 contracts, representing approximately 416,100 underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 645,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPLK options, FUBO options, or RETA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: FTNW Insider Buying
Funds Holding PIPR
Institutional Holders of VCIT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.